583-km rapid rail corridor project gets Kerala cabinet nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the Centre formally rejected the state’s ambitious and long-pending SilverLine project, the Kerala cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for a 583-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The move signals a renewed attempt by the state to secure approval for a high-speed rail.

The state cabinet has decided to formally inform its interest in the RRTS model to the Centre and has assigned the transport department to do the consultations. After securing the in-principle approval from the Centre, the state plans to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and finalise the technical, financial and funding structure for further approval from the cabinet.

The project also envisions a unified multimodal transport network, integrating with the existing Kochi Metro and the proposed metro systems in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, improving last-mile connectivity and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The state intends to follow the Delhi RRTS funding pattern - 20% state share, 20% central share and 60% through long-term loans from international financial institutions. The project will be executed in phases, but with parallel timelines to reduce overall completion time.

The first phase, the 284-km Travancore Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, along with the Thiruvananthapuram Metro and integration with Kochi Metro, is proposed to begin construction in 2027 and be completed by 2033.