Ancient palm leaf manuscripts keep Anchunadu’s herbal heritage alive

IDUKKI: In an age dominated by hospitals and prescriptions, a wooden trunk containing palm leaves kept inside a modest house in Idukki’s Keezhanthoor stands as a quiet reminder of a fading medical tradition. Preserved by 76-year-old T S Gunasekharan, the manuscripts document ancient herbal practices once relied upon by hill communities across Anchunadu.

The language is a mix of ancient Tamil and Sanskrit, yet Gunasekharan reads them with ease, decoding remedies recorded generations ago. And, when villagers approach him for guidance, mostly related to animal health, he refers to the palm leaves and hands them the herbs mentioned.

Gunasekharan inherited the knowledge from his father Subramanian, a well-known herbal practitioner in the region. “I began engaging seriously with this knowledge from age 45. Earlier, people depended almost entirely on herbal remedies for issues like snake bites, jaundice and Vata-related disorders; they believed it was highly effective. The reliance on herbal medicines gradually declined with the advent of modern medicine and hospitals,” Gunasekharan told TNIE. Today, such traditional practices are largely limited to animals, he said.