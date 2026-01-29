Cancer deaths in Kerala up, heart disease fatalities drop

KOCHI: Cancer-related deaths in Kerala have risen steadily, even as fatalities from heart attacks and heart diseases – the leading killers in the state – have shown a marginal decline, according to the Economic Review 2025 released by the Kerala State Planning Board on Wednesday. The review shows that cancer accounted for 16.28% of all deaths in 2023, up from 14.37% in 2021, making it the second leading cause of death in the state.

Heart attacks and heart diseases remained the biggest killers, but claimed slightly fewer lives in 2023. As many as 67,223 deaths (45.82%) in the year were attributed to cardiac causes, compared to 72,644 (47.5%) in 2021. The report also noted a gender disparity in cancer mortality. Of the 23,896 cancer deaths in 2023, 13,867 were men and 10,029 were women. In 2021, the corresponding figures stood at 12,778 men and 9,212 women.

Onco-surgeon Dr Moni Kuriakose attributed the rise to increasing incidence and delayed diagnosis. “Cancer incidence in the state is rising, and over 50% of cases are diagnosed only at the third or fourth stage, which significantly increases mortality,” he said.

He said while Kerala has strengthened its healthcare infrastructure, early detection remains a challenge. The state launched initiatives such as ‘Arogyam Anandam Akattam Arbudham’ to promote early diagnosis, but stronger integration of primary healthcare with cancer care is needed.

“In developed countries, cancer mortality has come down significantly, with over 60% of cases being curable. Kerala can achieve similar outcomes by integrating oncology with primary healthcare, and by training doctors at primary health centres,” Dr Moni said.

Not a good sign

Cancer deaths in Kerala

2023: 23,896

2021: 21,990

Heart attacks and heart diseases, though the biggest killers, claimed slightly fewer lives in 2023 – 67,223 deaths (45.82%) – compared to 72,644 (47.5%) in 2021