Final budget of Pinarayi 2.0 government today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K N Balagopal will present the final budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government on Thursday. With only a few months left for the assembly elections, populist announcements are expected in the budget.

Speculation is rife that the government will further raise the social security pensions. Government employees expect a favourable decision on the pending dearness allowance arrears. As the LDF government aims for a hat-trick, there will be sufficient allocations to ensure continuity for its flagship programmes like the LIFE and Ardram Missions.

Research and development funding and age-friendly initiatives will be other priority areas.

The 2026-27 budget is set to be historic as it will be the first time the budget size crosses the Rs 2 trillion milestone. The budget presentation will begin at 9am. Balagopal will address the media later.