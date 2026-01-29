Kerala budget: Government allocate Rs 10 crore to set up ‘global school’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to cater to the modern needs of society, the Kerala government has announced the setting up of a 'Global School' in the state. Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced the same in the Budget presentation on Thursday. A sum of Rs 10 crores has been allocated for the project.

The school will be the home for modern technologies, with primary focus on techno economics and future tech, the minister informed. Training for jobs and skill development according to the current market requirements will also be provided here. The new initiative comes after the government's evaluation that the students of the state are spending over Rs 8000 crores annually for higher education and job-related studies outside Kerala.

Noting that the current share of the union government is inadequate for the implementation of the midday meal scheme, the state government will spend a sum of over 260 crores, in addition to the regular share of 150.4 crores.

In addition to this, the minister also announced an allocation of Rs 1128.71 crores for the continuation of quality improvement activities in the state. A sum of 10 crores has been allocated for the empowerment of teachers and 10 crores for the waste management in schools.

167 crores have been allocated for the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary sectors, 11 crores to ensure continuous learning of students and 56.25 crores for the increase of their academic quality.