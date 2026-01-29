Kerala budget: Government announces free five-day treatment for road accident victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Free medical treatment for the first five days for road accident victims, backed by an allocation of Rs 15 crore, was announced by the state government in the 2026–27 state budget. This is the final budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, presented in the Assembly on Thursday.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the state records around 48,000 road accidents every year. He noted that in many cases victims do not receive timely medical intervention.

To address this situation, the government has decided to roll out a special lifesaver project that guarantees free treatment for accident victims during the first five days following the incident. The scheme is intended to remove financial barriers and procedural delays that hinder emergency care.

The facility will be available in all government hospitals and in selected private hospitals that will be included under the project.

The Rs 15 crore earmarked in the budget will be used for implementing the project and strengthening emergency response and treatment systems across the state.