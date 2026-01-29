Kerala budget: Honorarium hike announced for ASHA, anganwadi workers, pre primary teachers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), anganwadi workers, pre-primary teachers, and literacy instructors, the Kerala Budget for 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal on Thursday, announced a hike of Rs 1,000 in their monthly honorarium, as the state heads towards Assembly elections in a few months.

Anganwadi helpers will receive a monthly honorarium hike of Rs 500, while noon-meal cooks’ daily wages have been increased by Rs 25. Balagopal also assured that steps would be taken to expedite the disbursal of DA/DR for government employees and pensioners.

The Finance Minister announced that, from April 2026 onwards, the honorarium of elected representatives of local bodies will be increased. A welfare fund board will be set up for them with a corpus of Rs 250 crore.

For the first time in the country, an elderly budget document will be presented along with the main Budget for 2026–27.

(This is a developing story)