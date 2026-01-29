Kerala budget: Honorarium hike announced for ASHA, anganwadi workers, pre primary teachers

Kerala

Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that the honorarium of ASHA and Anganwadi workers has been hiked by Rs 1,000 per month and that of Anganwadi helpers by Rs 500.
Finance Minister KN Balagopal presenting the state Budget at Legislative Assembly on Thursday.Photo | BP Deepu, EPS
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), anganwadi workers, pre-primary teachers, and literacy instructors, the Kerala Budget for 2026–27, presented by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal on Thursday, announced a hike of Rs 1,000 in their monthly honorarium, as the state heads towards Assembly elections in a few months.

Anganwadi helpers will receive a monthly honorarium hike of Rs 500, while noon-meal cooks’ daily wages have been increased by Rs 25. Balagopal also assured that steps would be taken to expedite the disbursal of DA/DR for government employees and pensioners.

The Finance Minister announced that, from April 2026 onwards, the honorarium of elected representatives of local bodies will be increased. A welfare fund board will be set up for them with a corpus of Rs 250 crore.

For the first time in the country, an elderly budget document will be presented along with the main Budget for 2026–27.

(This is a developing story)

