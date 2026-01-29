Lok Bhavan slams Kerala assembly speaker A N Shamseer's ‘leaked letter’ allegation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tussle between the chief minister and the governor over the latter omitting certain portions of the policy address has taken a new turn with the Lok Bhavan taking objection to Speaker A N Shamseer’s remark that a “confidential” letter from Rajendra Arlekar, seeking video visuals of the speech, was leaked to the media.

The Lok Bhavan slammed both the allegation and the speaker’s decision to raise it at a press conference, saying constitutional decorum bars public replies to official correspondence from the state’s constitutional head.

TNIE had reported on Monday that the governor’s direction to the speaker was the precursor to a move to ensure that only the address actually delivered is retained in the assembly records.

“The original of the letter was served on the Hon’ble Speaker and it has not so far come to the notice of the Lok Bhavan that any media has published the said letter. Lok Bhavan is also not appreciating the manner in which the Hon’ble Speaker has responded to the letter addressed to him by the constitutional head of the state,” the Lok Bhavan said in a statement.