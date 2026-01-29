Major IT parks in Kerala grew slow & steady, recorded 8 per cent rise in exports in FY25

KOCHI: The three major IT parks in the state are slowly but steadily growing in terms of turnover and exports. As per the Economic Review 2025, released on Wednesday, their total IT exports increased from `24,793 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 26,770 crore in 2024-25, registering a 7.97%growth. The number of people employed in these parks jumped from 1,47,200 in 2023-24 to 1,55,300 in 2024-25.

According to V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Group, when it comes to the performance of IT parks in the state, one should not look at export figures.

“The reason is that many of the companies that have branches at Infopark or Technopark are headquartered in other states. So when it comes to calculation of exports, the numbers from the various branches are collated before they are published,” he said.

“To understand the performance of IT parks in Kerala, one needs to look at the number of people getting employed. Has there been an increase in this area? If yes, it shows that the IT sector in the state is doing well,” he added.