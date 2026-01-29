Silver rush: Kerala emerging as a magnet for retirement living

KOCHI: Kerala’s silver economy — comprising products and services catering to people over 50 — is gathering pace, with senior living facilities springing up across the state as demographic shifts, migration and changing family structures redraw the contours of ageing.

With children increasingly settled abroad and joint families giving way to nuclear households, organised senior care is no longer a fringe concept. Backed by favourable climate, affordable cost of living and strong healthcare ecosystem, the state is fast positioning itself as a preferred retirement destination — for Keralites, other Indians and even foreigners.

“There is a demographic shift — with increasing life expectancy, decreasing birth rate and migration. The elderly population is growing in the state. This includes people from different strata: Marginalised, middle and high classes. So there is a requirement to improve the facilities and prioritise the sector,” said Babu Joseph, president of the Senior Living Association of Kerala (SLAK).

“People, even those who stay outside the state, prefer to spend their retirement life in Kerala. We have a better medical system with improved facilities and service, which adds to the shift,” he added, pointing out that demand for senior care is outpacing supply.

The trend is backed by numbers. According to a recent Reserve Bank of India study, Kerala’s elderly population is projected to rise to 20.9% by 2031 and 22.8% by 2036 — among the highest in the country.