Speaker’s snub, Minister Rajeeve-Kunhalikutty bickering light up morning session

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Wednesday witnessed two intense encounters during the question hour – one involving the speaker A N Shamseer and CPM MLA P P Chitharanjan, and the other between Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikutty.

Shamseer reprimanded Chitharanjan for misusing the time given to him to broach on the spat between General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. The Alappuzha MLA got the rap after he said, “how can I drop what need to be said” when the speaker reminded him to stick to the question alone. After Chitharanjan finished, Shamseer warned him that while asking questions, the member should have shown some respect towards the chair.

Meanwhile, Kunhalikutty and Rajeeve locked horns over the latter’s claims of LDF ushering in mega development in the state. While Rajeeve, replying to questions, was informing the house about the development works under way in the state under the LDF government, Kunhalikutty objected, alleging that the minister was projecting development as the LDF government’s contribution alone.

During his speech, Rajeeve said there had been a wrong perception about Kerala not being a business-friendly state, a view that had now changed. Kunhalikutty shot back saying it was the LDF’s perception regarding development that had changed. He also alleged that the LDF had failed to execute a single mega project. Rajeeve countered, saying the infighting within UDF had cost development activities when it ruled the state.