Young minds, big ideas! Kudumbashree’s Balasabha nurtures problem-solving skills

KOCHI: At first glance, the Liora Innovation Conclave looks like a giant children’s science fair.

And why wouldn’t it? The state-level event, organised by Kudumbashree’s child collective Balasabha, is a gala of ideas and brings together projects developed by over four lakh children from more than 30,000 neighbourhood sabhas across Kerala.

But linger a little longer, and it becomes clear that the conclave is “not just about display”. “It is the endpoint of a slow, structured process that encourages children to notice problems around them and attempt solutions,” said Kudumbashree executive director H Dineshan. “The aim,” he highlighted, “is to nurture problem-solving at the grassroots.”

That ambition is visible in the projects. Many of them are responses to problems that children encounter daily. And they cut across agriculture, climate resilience, digital technology, culture and public health.

For Daivik Menon, who hails from Eloor in Ernakulam, the trigger was just outside his house — a polluted Periyar river. “I’ve built a small floating island that can be placed in polluted water bodies. It uses plants and natural processes to absorb pollution over time, instead of adding chemicals to the water,” the 10th grader explained. Equally important, Daivik said, was the space Balasabha gave him to pursue the idea. A member for two years and now the local president, he credits the collective for pushing him to speak up and engage with public issues.