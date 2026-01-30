A Tale of two Finance Ministers

Finance Minister K N Balagopal’s departing budget speech was far too long to bear even for the most patient, I suppose. Of course, he is not the only finance minister to inflict such a long-winded speech. He spoke in so much detail about the allocations to different schemes, both existing and proposed. The actual implementation of all that he proposed depends crucially on whether the LDF will come back to power or not. Therefore, let us keep our bets closely to ourselves until the election results are out.

The finance minister was keen on giving an average picture of his performance for the last five years instead of giving an annual account, as is usually the case. I am therefore picking on two crucial aspects of the budget performance for the last five years say, LDF 2, and comparing it with the earlier five years i.e., the LDF 1.

It is attractive for a finance minister to say that he made considerable progress in collecting revenue by showing the additional tax revenue of Rs 1,27,747 crore figures in absolute terms. He said he increased the average annual own tax revenue from Rs 47,453 crore during LDF 1 to Rs 73,002 crore during LDF 2. Obviously, he did not seem to bother about adjusting the figures for inflation to show the real growth.

But, more seriously, is this a measure of increase in revenue collection efficiency? Certainly not. Because a direct and easy to understand measure of revenue collection (tax and non-tax) efficiency is the ratio of revenue collected to the income of the state.