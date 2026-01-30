Balagopal walks pre-poll tightrope

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: udgets on the eve of any election usually tend to be highly populist in nature with a slew of doles, mostly unrealistic wishful thinking, yet ambitious enough for an electoral comeback. Presenting the final budget of the second Pinarayi Government just a few months ahead of the election, K N Balagopal, however, stopped short of making his sixth budget fully populist. Neither does he surprisingly transform it into an absolute political document of sorts. The CPM central committee member hasn’t however resisted tinting it with an evident political undertone.

The budget speech, richly sprinkled with political statements and cautionary notes, did not venture into aggressive political posturing, and yet remained deeply-rooted in Leftist norms of welfare politics. Only over the reference of its prematurely aborted semi high-speed rail corridor dream — SilverLine — did the finance minister target the opposition UDF.

Curiously, Balagopal spared the arch-rivals from political attacks to a large extent, and instead trained guns on the emerging BJP-led front, with a few oblique remarks against the extreme right-wing in addition to religious forces. On a political note, cautioning against communal forces making inroads into the state, Balagopal said,

“There are highly venomous communal snakes lurking around to destroy the unity of Kerala. They have tried many times to poison the serenity of life in Kerala. We have so far been able to combat these poisonous elements... but these venomous snakes, spewing religious nationalism, are not the ones who quickly admit defeat and retreat.