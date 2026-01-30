Budget an eyewash: Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition UDF has strongly criticised the state budget, calling it a reflection of governance failure, and accused the government of turning a financial statement into a political manifesto ahead of elections.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that the budget was filled with promises that had remained unfulfilled for the past decade. “They are announcing things that have not been done in 10 years. These claims of change are nothing but attempts to mislead people,” he said.

“The real budget will be the one presented by the next UDF government. The current provisions are designed only to burden the incoming administration,” he added. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said, “As the government realises that it cannot implement any of the promises, it has included as many hollow promises as it could.”