Budget bets on better amenities to boost Kerala Tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signalling a shift from tall announcements and innovative tourism products, the budget gives major thrust on improving basic infrastructure at tourism destinations across the state. An amount of Rs 159 crore has been allocated for developing and modernising basic infrastructure amenities at tourism centres.

The overall outlay for the tourism sector has been increased from last year’s Rs 385.02 crore to Rs 413.52 crore. The enhanced allocation targets priority areas. However, industry stakeholders expressed mixed reactions. Several long-pending promises, including granting industry status to the tourism sector, setting up exhibition-cum-convention centres in Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram, and announcing new tourism-focused projects centred around Kochi, remain unaddressed in the budget.

Welcoming the increased allocations for tourism marketing, president of Kerala Travel Mart Jose Pradeep said, “Overall the budget is good and gives a lot of thrust for basic infrastructure developments. The government has earmarked Rs 85 crore for marketing which is Rs 3 crore more compared to last year’s allocation.”