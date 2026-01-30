E100-crore push for high-speed rail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Determined to implement a speedy rail corridor during its tenure, the LDF government has decided to push for a new infrastructure project in place of SilverLine, a semi high-speed rail corridor, which failed to obtain central clearance.

A day after the cabinet gave its nod for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, the budget made a Rs 100-crore allocation for RRTS. There are indications that the Centre is keen on a high-speed rail project for the state.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal earmarked the amount for preliminary work on the transport system capable of speeds of 160 to 180 kmph, has fewer station intervals, and a high passenger capacity.

An in-principle approval has been obtained from the Centre, with Balagopal announcing in the assembly that the ministry of housing and urban affairs has extended support to the project. The new move comes after the Union government formally rejected the state’s ambitious SilverLine proposal.

The 583-km RRTS will be implemented in four phases: from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, Thrissur to Kozhikode, Kozhikode to Kannur, and Kannur to Kasaragod. They will be executed with parallel timelines to reduce overall completion time.

Work on the first phase, the 284-km Travancore Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, together with Thiruvananthapuram Metro and integration with Kochi Metro, is proposed to begin in 2027 and be completed by 2033. The second phase -- the Malabar Line, from Thrissur to Kozhikode -- will be taken up along with Kozhikode Metro.