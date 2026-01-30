Kerala election year budget pitches free UG scheme, insurance for schoolchildren

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the assembly election on the horizon, the LDF has used its final budget to reinforce education as a signature sector, rolling out populist announcements such as free UG education, insurance cover for schoolchildren and enhanced support for researchers.

The headline measure—free UG education in arts and science colleges—expands Kerala’s welfare-driven education model beyond Class XII and is expected to benefit nearly 3.53 lakh students in government and aided institutions. Yet, the proposals come at a time when aided colleges are struggling to fill seats in arts and science courses, raising questions about demand and course relevance.

The proposed global school for skill acquisition and vocational training, with its focus on future technology and “techno-economics”, is positioned as an attempt to arrest the outflow of over Rs 8,000 crore annually as students seek opportunities outside Kerala.

Even as the newly introduced Four-Year Undergraduate Programme faces criticism over messy rollout, the budget has earmarked Rs 851.46 crore for it. “Though increased overall allocation to the higher education sector is welcome, the budget stops short of offering a clear strategy to counter the migration of students,” opined R Jayaprakash, former executive council member, Kerala State Higher Education Council.