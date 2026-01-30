In poll year, does Kerala budget math add up?

KOCHI: Is it mathematical jugglery or a genuine assurance that the state economy is on a sustained growth path, with the capacity of supporting higher receipts from both tax and non-tax sources?

Critics argue that Finance Minister K N Balagopal, in his election-year budget, has opted for over-ambition, making optimistic and potentially unviable projections. They point out that the estimates for taxes, duties and grants, appear overly ambitious — particularly when juxtaposed with the revised estimates for the current fiscal.

M K Sukumaran Nair, former director of the Centre for Budget Studies at Cusat, said that while the budget announces several welfare measures, especially for deprived sections, doubts remain over whether the projected growth in revenue receipts and grants can be realised.

“I am doubtful whether the pay commission recommendations can be implemented, as the state does not have the fiscal capacity. Similarly, the assured pension scheme could prove detrimental to the economy,” he told TNIE.

According to him, committed expenditure and devolution to local bodies — which is also a statutory obligation — consume the lion’s share of revenue receipts, leaving very little room for capital expenditure. “The assumptions behind the budget math are flawed,” he added.

Resmi P Bhaskaran, policy analyst, said the fiscal brief raises serious questions about both revenue and expenditure planning. “While the growth projected in the state’s own revenue broadly aligns with expected economic growth, the sharp jump in the share of central taxes, duties, and grants-in-aid appears unrealistic,” she noted.