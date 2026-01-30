Kerala eyes ‘silver’ lining with 1st elderly budget

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to the elderly population in the state, the state government has brought, for the first time in the country, a separate Elderly Budget, placing focus on the rapidly growing senior citizen population. The elderly budget totals Rs 46,236.52 crore which is about 19.07 per cent of the total budget allocations.

In this, Rs 1,341.72 crore is allocated for various exclusive and inclusive schemes and local body initiatives. Highlighting allocations for health care, institutional and community-based care, social security, adult education and inclusive infrastructure, it proposes key initiatives such as a pneumococcal vaccination programme, regulated retirement homes in all districts and the Abhaya Kendra homestay scheme for elderly artists.

TNIE on January 29 reported that Kerala’s silver economy — comprising products and services catering to people over 50 — is gathering pace, with senior living facilities springing up across the state as demographic shifts, migration and changing family structures redraw the contours of ageing.

A key focus of the budget is strengthening social security for senior citizens. The government has enhanced pension support and set aside substantial sums under various pension schemes to ensure stable income. The pneumococcal vaccination programme has been allocated Rs 50 crore to protect elderly persons aged 60 and above from serious infections.

The budget introduces new criteria for financial devolution to local bodies based on the proportion of senior citizens and urbanisation. This is intended to help local governments design age friendly services in their areas.