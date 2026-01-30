Kerala gig hubs plan brings cheers, but questions linger

KOCHI: The state government’s proposal to improve the working conditions of gig workers has brought cheer to hundreds of workers in Kochi, who see it as a long-awaited recognition of their daily struggles.

The plan to set up dedicated “gig hubs” with modern facilities for rest has been widely welcomed by workers who spend long hours on the road. However, with hundreds of gig workers operating under various platforms, many have raised concerns over how many such hubs would be established in a space-constrained city like Kochi and where they would be located.

“There are many women gig workers in the city. These hubs would be a huge relief for us. They should have proper restrooms with sanitary napkin disposal systems and safety measures for women,” said Sreeja Kumar (32), a part-time food delivery worker.

Rahul Thomas (26), associated with a supermarket delivery network, said more clarity was needed on the project’s scale. “Kochi has hundreds of gig workers. It is better to have multiple hubs rather than just a few. The authorities can consider a mix of large and small hubs,” he suggested.

Some workers also highlighted the need for medical support. “We work long hours in extreme weather conditions and many workers have health issues. Emergency medical aid at these hubs would be a big help,” said Satheesh K S (51), a food delivery worker. He suggested setting up major hubs at transport nodes such as Vyttila and smaller hubs near metro stations.