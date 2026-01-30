Kerala govt powers long-term vision with innovation

KOCHI: When it comes to IT, the government is now more vested in long-term readiness and innovation to benefit all other sectors, industry experts say. In the budget, it raised the plan allocation for IT to Rs 548.05 crore from previous Rs 517.27 crore.

Sreekumar V, secretary, Group of Technology Companies (GTech), said the highlight of the budget for IT has been the announcement on the use of tech innovations.

“This provides ample opportunity for startups in the state, on the lines of how Thiruvananthapuram corporation has deployed a robotic solution developed by Genrobotics to clean the Amayizhanchan canal. It is a very progressive statement,” he said.

Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark have been allotted Rs 25 crore, Rs 21.60 crore and Rs 12.10 crore, respectively.

The budget also highlighted how the government is planning to develop a cyber valley on the 300 acres of Kochi Infopark phase III. It will function as a hub of IT, IT-based services, artificial intelligence and other new technologies.