Kerala health budget faces flak for fragmented, project-driven approach despite new schemes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget has drawn sharp criticism from health experts and medical professionals, who argue that the allocations fail to address the state’s pressing healthcare needs. Despite provisions for infrastructure and new initiatives, the budget is seen as piecemeal and project-driven rather than comprehensive and population-focused.
For the first time, funds were earmarked for adult immunisation programmes to tackle influenza and pneumococcal risks among vulnerable groups. Accident victims will receive free medical care for the first five days, while women’s health was highlighted through the establishment of menopause clinics in district hospitals with an allocation of Rs 3 crore. Cancer care also received a boost, with Rs 203 crore set aside.
Yet, experts say the budget reflects a shift away from broad public health spending toward narrowly targeted schemes. While initiatives such as menopause clinics and the ‘life saver’ accident scheme are welcomed, they are criticised as fragmented measures that risk leaving the state’s most critical health challenges underfunded.
“Targeted approaches are not what we want. They are designed to impress people rather than being evidence-based,” said Dr K Rajasekharan Nayar, public health expert and Emeritus Professor at the Global Institute of Public Health.
He emphasised the need for an integrated approach, pointing out that the state’s aging population requires stronger investment in primary care and strategies to combat rising non-communicable diseases such as diabetes. The reduction in plan fund allocation has further fuelled concerns. The health sector’s plan fund dropped from Rs 2,915 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 2,500 crore in 2026-27.
Major allocations
Total health sector plan fund: F2,500.31 cr (Rs 2,915.49 crore in 2025-26)
Medical Colleges (under DME): F259.93 crore
Accident victims: Free Treatment (first 5 days): F15 crore
Menopause clinics (District Hospitals): Rs 3 crore
Pneumococcal vaccination for elderly (BPL families, 60+ years): F50 crore
Dialysis units in all taluk hospitals: F14.20 crore
Pain & palliative care: F6.50 crore
Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi: Rs 900 cr
108 Ambulance - Kaniv Project: Rs 38 crore
Free treatment for five days for accident victims
In a significant move to assist accident victims, the state government has stepped in to support accident victims in the state. Now they will receive free medical treatment for the first five days after an accident under a new lifesaver project supported by an allocation of Rs 15 crore. The scheme ensures that victims are not denied or delayed emergency care due to financial constraints during the most crucial phase after a crash.
The state reports an average of 48,000 road accidents every year and there are situations where the victims of such accidents are not getting timely treatment, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said. The scheme guarantees free treatment during the initial five days in all government hospitals registered under this scheme and in select private hospitals brought under the project.