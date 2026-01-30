Kerala health budget faces flak for fragmented, project-driven approach despite new schemes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The budget has drawn sharp criticism from health experts and medical professionals, who argue that the allocations fail to address the state’s pressing healthcare needs. Despite provisions for infrastructure and new initiatives, the budget is seen as piecemeal and project-driven rather than comprehensive and population-focused.

For the first time, funds were earmarked for adult immunisation programmes to tackle influenza and pneumococcal risks among vulnerable groups. Accident victims will receive free medical care for the first five days, while women’s health was highlighted through the establishment of menopause clinics in district hospitals with an allocation of Rs 3 crore. Cancer care also received a boost, with Rs 203 crore set aside.

Yet, experts say the budget reflects a shift away from broad public health spending toward narrowly targeted schemes. While initiatives such as menopause clinics and the ‘life saver’ accident scheme are welcomed, they are criticised as fragmented measures that risk leaving the state’s most critical health challenges underfunded.

“Targeted approaches are not what we want. They are designed to impress people rather than being evidence-based,” said Dr K Rajasekharan Nayar, public health expert and Emeritus Professor at the Global Institute of Public Health.

He emphasised the need for an integrated approach, pointing out that the state’s aging population requires stronger investment in primary care and strategies to combat rising non-communicable diseases such as diabetes. The reduction in plan fund allocation has further fuelled concerns. The health sector’s plan fund dropped from Rs 2,915 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 2,500 crore in 2026-27.