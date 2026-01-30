Mahamagham daily footfall crosses three lakh ahead of Naga sadhus’ visit

THIRUNAVAYA : The Mahamagham, touted as Kerala’s Kumbh Mela, has been drawing lakhs of devotees since it began on January 18. Now, the spiritual congregation is set to peak over the coming weekend as it enters its final leg.
Adding to the fervour will be legions of Naga sanyasis from monasteries in and around Kashi and Varanasi, expected to arrive by special trains on February 2. Traditionally, the Naga sanyasis travel to river confluences during auspicious months to take ritual dips. Some meditate, others engage in spiritual discourses. Their rare and mystic presence — unfettered souls who emerge out of nowhere for events such as Kumbh Mela — often evokes awe and admiration. Many devotees are indeed planning visits to Thirunavaya in the coming days just to catch a glimpse of these avadhoots.
“The crowd has only been swelling since the beginning and now, with the culmination (February 3) nearing, footfall is about 3.5 lakh a day,” says Rajesh Varma of the Mohanji Foundation.
The Foundation, along with the Thirunavaya Kumbh Mela Mahamagha Committee and Mata Amritanandamayi Math, is assisting the Varanasi-headquartered Juna Akhada in organising what is being presented as the revival of an ancient cultural congregation, 270 years after it was last held. “Many are coming in from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and north India too,” adds Rajesh. “Special stops have been assigned for trains at stations nearby like Kuttipuram and Tirur.”
The ‘Magha Mela’ venue on the banks of the Bharathapuzha, also known as the Nila, has seen a steady flow of diverse visitors. Devotees line up in long queues to cross the river and participate in rituals rooted in Vedic thought, tantra, local devotional practices and tribal traditions. Another major draw has been the Nila aarti, performed by a 15-member team from Varanasi.
The river at Thirunavaya and its banks form a mythical triangle with the temples of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, giving the region a distinctive spiritual significance during the Magha month.
“A dip in Nila’s waters during that period is said to energise souls to lead a spiritual and healthy life, it is deemed. The Mahamagham, locally known as Mamangam, is an ancient event that was later marred by power struggles,” says Jayaraj Mitra, author of ‘Mamangam, Aithihyavum Charitravum’.
While elaborate arrangements have been made for parking and security, accommodation remains a challenge in Thirunavaya. Hotel facilities, however, are available in nearby Kuttipuram, Kottakkal, Perinthalmanna and Edappal.