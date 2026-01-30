Mea culpa: Kerala’s FY27 budget and calculus of retrospective voting

This final pre-election budget is inherently retrospective. In the calculus of voting, citizens judge governments primarily on delivered outcomes—the tangible linkage between taxation, public spending, and welfare gains—rather than on promises alone. Voters will assess whether the government has honoured that implicit contract: managing finances responsibly without fiscal austerity or endless populist freebies, while preserving Kerala’s social model despite central squeezes. The evidence presented today answers firmly in the affirmative.

A Record of Revenue-Led Prudence

Kerala operates within India’s fiscal responsibility framework, capping deficits at 3.5 percent of GSDP (with conditional flexibility). The 2026-27 fiscal deficit is pegged at 3.40 percent - disciplined adherence reflecting steady progress from pandemic peaks of 4.6 percent (2020-21) and 4.1 percent (2021-22). Revenue receipts stand at ₹1,82,972 crore against revenue expenditure of ₹2,17,559 crore, yielding a revenue deficit of ₹34,587 crore (2.12 percent of GSDP). This accommodates Kerala’s hallmark social infrastructure commitments without compromising capital formation, with net capital outlay at ₹19,385 crore.

Fiscal Consolidation has been achieved primarily through own-revenue buoyancy, not deep expenditure compression. Over the government’s tenure, Kerala mobilised an additional ₹1,27,747 crore in own-tax revenue and over ₹1,52,645 crore including non-tax sources—despite the discontinuation of GST compensation and unpredictable central grants. This self-reliance has minimised economic growth drag, sustained fiscal policy initially as a counter-cyclical policy tool, engsged in structural reforms and refuted earlier fears of fiscal unsustainability.

Public debt dynamics offer the clearest rebuttal to past criticisms. The debt-to-GSDP ratio has declined to 33.44 percent in 2026-27 from 38.47 percent in 2021—outperforming peers like Punjab (above 44 percent) and West Bengal (around 38 percent). Kerala comfortably meets the debt sustainability condition that the nominal GSDP growth exceeds the effective interest rate on borrowings.

With recent real growth above 6.19 percent as noted in the 2026 Economic Review and nominal growth in double digits, the state is effectively “growing out of debt.”

Long-term maturity profiles further reduce refinancing risks, ensuring intergenerational equity. The RBI 2026 data shows that Kerala has consciously made efforts in issuing 22.3 percent of outstanding State Government Securities (SGSs) of more than 20 years.

In retrospective voting terms, these metrics resonate. Citizens recognise that revenue-led consolidation avoids the pain of expenditure cuts while delivering stability—building willingness to support fiscal efforts when benefits are evident.

Linking Taxes to Tangible Welfare

The calculus of retrospective voting hinges on perceived fairness: voters reward governments that forge clear connections between tax paid and outcomes. Kerala’s expenditure priorities strengthen this link.

Social services remain the cornerstone, sustaining outcomes like an infant mortality rate of 5 per 1,000 live births—lower than the United States (5.6) and far below India’s national average of ~25. The 2026 Kerala budget pioneers India’s first “elderly budgeting” framework, addressing demographic transition highlighted in recent RBI reports.

Structural measures dominate over populist handouts with the 12th Pay Commission is announced for systematic wage revisions, and the announcements are not just confined to, ₹1,000 monthly transfers to women in the care economy, enhanced social welfare pensions, but formidable salary hikes including for frontline workers like ASHA personnel.