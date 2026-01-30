PM Modi, Governor Arlekkar laud Arya Vaidya Sala at Founders' Day celebrations

KOZHIKODE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar have highly commended Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) for its role in preserving and modernizing Ayurveda. The remarks were made during the dual celebration of the institution's Founders' Day and the centenary concluding ceremony of the AVS Charitable Hospital.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi praised Arya Vaidya Sala for its dedication to evidence-based research, specifically noting its contributions to drug research, clinical studies, and cancer research. He described the institution as a vital sanctuary for those in pain and credited it with growing Ayurveda while protecting Kerala's ancient treatment traditions.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant global strides made by the Ayush sector since 2014. He noted that exports of Ayush and herbal products escalated from Rs 3,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 6,500 crore, benefiting the entire nation. He also pointed out the introduction of "Ayush Visas" has benefited citizens from over 65 foreign countries. With support from the World Health Organization (WHO), a Global Traditional Medicine Centre has been established in Gujarat. The Prime Minister noted that the EU Trade Agreement would open vast opportunities for Indian traditional medicine and the establishment of more Ayush Wellness Centers.

Inaugurating the Founder's Day event, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized that Ayurveda is not merely a system of medicine but a preventive science essential for healthy living in the modern world. He noted that by following Ayurvedic lifestyle disciplines—such as waking early and eating before sunset—individuals can significantly improve their quality of life.

The Governor also released the final volume of 'Smruthiparvam," the autobiography of the late Padma Bhushan Dr PK Warrier. The first copy was received by Managing Trustee Dr PM Warrier.

The ceremony, presided over by Ponnani MP Abdussamad Samadani, honored the vision of founder Vaidyaratnam PS Varier. Speakers noted that when Varier established the institution in 1902, it was intended as a symbol of love and service for the underprivileged.

Magician Gopinath Muthukad delivered the Vaidyaratnam PS Varier Memorial Lecture. Abid Hussain Thangal MLA and Kottakkal Municipality Chairman KK Nasa offered felicitations. Awards were presented to winners of the all-India essay and thesis presentation competitions. The event commenced with a welcome speech and introductory remarks by Managing Trustee Dr PM Warrier, and concluded with a vote of thanks by CEO K Harikumar.