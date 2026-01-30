Poll optics with empty pockets

With assembly elections just around the corner, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday presented his budget for 2026-27 with a clear “please-all’ approach, hoping to shore up the ruling LDF’s electoral fortunes. The welfare-heavy budget – last of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government – rolled out proposals across segments, from women and students to frontline workers and government employees.

Balagopal announced the setting up of the 12th Pay Revision Commission for government employees, promised an assured pension scheme of 50% of the last basic pay and increased the honorarium for Asha and anganwadi workers and pre-primary teachers, but pegged the increased spending on revenue, which experts termed highly optimistic targets.

In his sixth and longest budget speech, Balagopal pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.40% of the GSDP, but stopped short of detailing how the cash-strapped state will finance the additional expenditure. Experts said the budget appears to hinge largely on an unrealistic 14.15% GSDP growth projection.

Signalling a forward-looking response to demographic change, Balagopal also announced an ‘Elderly Budget’.

“The current budget is being presented with the satisfaction that almost all the promises have been kept,” Balagopal said, adding that “today’s Kerala is much different from what it was a decade before. (The first Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed power in 2016.) Kerala has created ‘a new normal’ in almost all sectors. There has been amazing and proud progress in all walks of life, incomparable to the old normal.”

The budget outlined growth drivers, including a new ‘rare earth corridor’ along the coast from Vizhinjam port to Chavara and onward to Kochi. An allocation of Rs 100 crore was announced to establish a Rare Earth Critical Minerals Mission.