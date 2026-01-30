‘We do not make hollow promises’ : Finance Minister K N Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A more practical and less theoretical conversation makes Finance Minister K N Balagopal relatable. He steered Kerala through an unprecedented financial crisis, which has been blamed on the policy changes of the Union government. After presenting his sixth budget, and the last one of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, Balagopal sat with TNIE for a quick-fire interview.
The LDF is yet to deliver on its poll promise of hiking the social-security pension to Rs 2,500 a month. This budget dashed the final hope. Don’t you fear a backlash in the upcoming assembly election?
There won’t be a backlash. People know us very well and the acute fiscal crisis faced by the government. We could not have imagined such a crisis when the manifesto was prepared.
The Opposition is sure to raise it as a key election plank...
Do you think people will trust the UDF? They had defaulted on 18 pension instalments during their tenure. The amount was much lower then. They still couldn’t manage it. The next LDF government cleared the dues and raised the amount. Notwithstanding the fiscal situation, our government raised the amount from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 recently.
You had alleged politics behind what was seen as a raw deal by the 15th Finance Commission. Recently, you said Kerala is expecting a better terms from the 16th commission. What is the reasoning since the political situation hasn’t changed?
We hit rock bottom with the 15th Finance Commission. (Laughs). I hope for a fair deal, considering that we did our best in presenting our case before the new commission. I believe they were convinced.
What are you most proud about in this budget?
The Rs 1,000 crore allocation for the employment guarantee scheme. It is for the welfare of thousands of less-privileged people who are part of the programme. The allocation can be viewed as a political reply to the Union government’s weakening of social-welfare measures. Many other announcements also convey our priorities. The hike in pension for cancer and AIDS patients, welfare programmes for lottery, auto-rickshaw, and gig workers are but a few. The menopause clinic is the first of its kind in the country.
The Opposition has said you made big announcements and that it will fall on them to deliver?
Do you remember a statement by Ramesh Chennithala when he was opposition leader? The first Pinarayi government announced a pay revision a few months before the election. Chennithala then famously said that they will have to bear the burden. But they were lucky, people didn’t burden them. (Laughs). We do not make hollow promises. The pay revision will be implemented within three months. Every promise will be delivered. In the upcoming election, too, people will assign the task with those who get it done.