‘We do not make hollow promises’ : Finance Minister K N Balagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A more practical and less theoretical conversation makes Finance Minister K N Balagopal relatable. He steered Kerala through an unprecedented financial crisis, which has been blamed on the policy changes of the Union government. After presenting his sixth budget, and the last one of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, Balagopal sat with TNIE for a quick-fire interview.

The LDF is yet to deliver on its poll promise of hiking the social-security pension to Rs 2,500 a month. This budget dashed the final hope. Don’t you fear a backlash in the upcoming assembly election?

There won’t be a backlash. People know us very well and the acute fiscal crisis faced by the government. We could not have imagined such a crisis when the manifesto was prepared.

The Opposition is sure to raise it as a key election plank...

Do you think people will trust the UDF? They had defaulted on 18 pension instalments during their tenure. The amount was much lower then. They still couldn’t manage it. The next LDF government cleared the dues and raised the amount. Notwithstanding the fiscal situation, our government raised the amount from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000 recently.

You had alleged politics behind what was seen as a raw deal by the 15th Finance Commission. Recently, you said Kerala is expecting a better terms from the 16th commission. What is the reasoning since the political situation hasn’t changed?

We hit rock bottom with the 15th Finance Commission. (Laughs). I hope for a fair deal, considering that we did our best in presenting our case before the new commission. I believe they were convinced.