With Kattappana-Theni tunnel, state eyes faster inter-state connectivity

KOCHI: The state government has earmarked Rs 10 crore in the 2026-27 state budget for a feasibility study on a proposed 20-km tunnel road from Kattappana in Idukki to Theni in Tamil Nadu, a project expected to significantly cut travel time and ease transportation bottlenecks along the hill highway.

The proposed inter-state tunnel — seen as a potential game-changer for trade and tourism — forms part of a larger Rs 1,182.43-crore allocation for roads and bridges under the Public Works Department. Of the total allocation, Rs 1,091.15 crore has been set apart for state roads and bridges, while Rs 91.28 crore is allocated for National Highways.

The budget highlights significant progress in highway expansion, with 898 km of state highways developed into four lanes and 3,193 km into two lanes so far. In the major district roads (MDR) category, 52 km have been upgraded to four lanes and 10,593 km to two lanes.

To upgrade MDRs to higher standards, the government has allocated Rs 300.50 crore for road design and overlay works. An additional Rs 87 crore has been earmarked for similar overlay works on state highways.

Road safety has received increased attention, with funding enhanced from Rs 15 crore to Rs 23.37 crore, aimed at reducing road accidents through targeted safety interventions. Allocation for railway overbridges and underpasses has also been raised from Rs 16 crore to Rs 25 crore, strengthening rail-road safety. Of this, Rs 5 crore is specifically set aside for constructing an underpass at Dharmadom Railway Station in Kannur.