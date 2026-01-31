Arrest of Bangladeshi national exposes challenges in identifying, deporting illegal immigrants in Kerala

KOCHI: When police picked him up on Thursday, the Bangladeshi national had already spent about two years in Kerala — working quietly in Ernakulam, living unnoticed, and surviving without a single valid document.

His arrest, however, raises a question police officers admit they grapple with daily: Is he the only Bangladeshi national illegally working in the state?

The answer, they say, is an obvious no.

Last year, Ernakulam Rural Police launched a special drive — Operation Clean — to identify illegal immigrants, particularly those blending in with the state’s massive migrant workforce.

In January alone, the drive led to the arrest of 27 Bangladeshi nationals from the Paravur area, many of them found in possession of forged Aadhaar cards and other fake Indian documents.

But after that major operation, such arrests have become fewer, not because the problem has disappeared, but because the challenges have multiplied.

Police officers admit that special drives can flush out many such cases, but identifying, prosecuting, and deporting them is a far more complicated process.

“Once we catch them, we produce them before the court. They are sent to jail. After completing the jail term, a deportation order is issued. Then the Kerala Police have to take them to the border and hand them over to the BSF,” a police officer explained.

“But with growing diplomatic tension between India and Bangladesh, deportation is going to be more challenging,” the officer said.

Ernakulam district alone hosts over 3 lakh migrant workers. Intelligence agencies suspect that among them are Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the border illegally and later procured forged identity documents to secure work and accommodation.