False promises, harsh realities: LKS delegates flag plight of Kerala students abroad

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: In the wake of numerous issues faced by Malayali students studying abroad, Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) delegates at the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) have called for urgent action to rein in dubious educational consultants, setting up a dedicated crisis-management mechanism for students and making pre-departure counselling

mandatory.

Most delegates who spoke at the session titled "Student Migration: The Future and Challenges" blamed unscrupulous consultants for luring students to overseas universities with false promises of jobs and permanent residency (PR). They pointed out that in recent years, the promise of a better quality of life has emerged as a key attraction drawing students to European countries.

According to Navami Gopinath, an LKS delegate from Finland, educational consultants are now focusing on northern European countries such as Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, which rank high on the happiness index.

"Dubious consultants use tag lines such as 'do you want to study in the most happiest country in the world', aiming at teenagers who easily fall prey to such baits," she said.

Delegates from Nordic countries noted that the reality there is far removed from the rosy picture painted by consultants.

"Finland, for instance, is facing one of its worst phases of unemployment thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war. Part-time jobs are scarce and many Indian students are leaving the country as they need at least 1,500 euro (around Rs 1.65 lakh) a month to survive," Navami said.