False promises, harsh realities: LKS delegates flag plight of Kerala students abroad

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: In the wake of numerous issues faced by Malayali students studying abroad, Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) delegates at the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) have called for urgent action to rein in dubious educational consultants, setting up a dedicated crisis-management mechanism for students and making pre-departure counselling
mandatory.
Most delegates who spoke at the session titled "Student Migration: The Future and Challenges" blamed unscrupulous consultants for luring students to overseas universities with false promises of jobs and permanent residency (PR). They pointed out that in recent years, the promise of a better quality of life has emerged as a key attraction drawing students to European countries.
According to Navami Gopinath, an LKS delegate from Finland, educational consultants are now focusing on northern European countries such as Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, which rank high on the happiness index.
"Dubious consultants use tag lines such as 'do you want to study in the most happiest country in the world', aiming at teenagers who easily fall prey to such baits," she said.
Delegates from Nordic countries noted that the reality there is far removed from the rosy picture painted by consultants.
"Finland, for instance, is facing one of its worst phases of unemployment thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war. Part-time jobs are scarce and many Indian students are leaving the country as they need at least 1,500 euro (around Rs 1.65 lakh) a month to survive," Navami said.
Latha J Menon, an LKS delegate from Canada, said conditions have worsened for Indian students after the North American country tightened immigration rules this year.
"Many students fall into the trap of private universities that promise PR. Owing to the high cost of living, they are forced to live in overcrowded conditions and often fall sick. There are instances where even medical students are working as taxi drivers and factory workers till they gain the required experience," she pointed out.
Nithin Raj, a delegate from the UK, urged the creation of a crisis-management mechanism for migrant students through NORKA. "A network of affordable legal services could be arranged for students who end up in distress abroad owing to a lack of proper awareness," he said.
The delegates called for urgent government intervention to crack down on fraudulent educational consultants and raise awareness about universities that lack proper credentials.
Other suggestions from delegates included mandatory pre-departure counselling for students and allowing accredited foreign universities to open campuses in India to curb the massive outflow of money overseas and prevent students from being pushed into poor living conditions abroad.
Kerala State Planning Board Vice Chairperson VK Ramachandran, who moderated the session, assured delegates that their suggestions would be thoroughly examined. However, he noted that allowing foreign universities to open campuses in the state has its limitations, given the possibility of commercialisation. Instead, he suggested exploring collaborations between foreign universities and higher educational institutions in Kerala.
Delegates from over 10 countries participated in the discussions. MLAs PV Sreenijin and M Vijin, Higher Education Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph and Special Secretary (Fisheries & Ports) B Abdul Naser also spoke.