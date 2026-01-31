From discord to outreach: Tharoor back at Congress core

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi’s truce with Shashi Tharoor appears to have been driven by clear considerations. With crucial elections ahead, the Congress could not afford a setback in the form of Tharoor joining another political party.
Such a move would have raised questions about Congress’ ability to accommodate dissenting voices in a democratic setup.
The party could also not afford a prolonged public spat among senior leaders, which would have reinforced the narrative of internal disunity.
Taking into consideration Tharoor’s strong personal brand and cross-party appeal, and credibility, the leadership realised that marginalising him risked alienating urban, English-speaking, middle-class voters the Congress was trying to win back.
As Kerala remains one of Congress’ few remaining strongholds, any open confrontation involving Tharoor was seen as damaging the party’s prospects.
Moreover, amid criticism that dissenting voices are being sidelined, accommodating Tharoor helps Rahul project openness to internal debate and alternative views within the party. The high command also realised that the incident involving the perceived slight of Tharoor had created a favourable sentiment for the Thiruvananthapuram MP, making reconciliation easier.
On Tharoor’s part, as it occupies a centrist position in politics, the Congress offers flexibility and a place more comfortable than any other political party. Having long brushed aside any idea of shifting to the saffron fold, his first option was always to continue in the party.
On Thursday, neither Rahul nor Tharoor’s office expected the meeting to last beyond 15 minutes. “If Rahul had merely tried to pacify Tharoor, asked him to forget the unpleasant incident and parted with a cordial handshake, I don’t think this outcome would have been possible,” a senior leader said. “In that case, Tharoor might have felt he had no future in the party. Instead, both sides spoke candidly.
They did not dwell much on the Kochi incident. Rather, they opened their hearts and discussed issues dating back to 2014,” he said. According to party sources, during the discussion, both Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that on several occasions after the Modi government had assumed power in 2014, Tharoor had taken what they perceived as a soft stand.
They cited his acceptance of the Swachh Bharat brand ambassador post as an example. They reportedly told the MP that this positioning had reached a point where he appeared to have taken a stand contrary to the Congress position on Operation Sindhoor. They reportedly cautioned Tharoor against putting the party in an embarrassing situation.
Meanwhile, Tharoor explained his position on issues ranging from national security to foreign affairs. He reportedly assured the leadership that he would take public positions only after consulting with them.