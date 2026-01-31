From discord to outreach: Tharoor back at Congress core

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi’s truce with Shashi Tharoor appears to have been driven by clear considerations. With crucial elections ahead, the Congress could not afford a setback in the form of Tharoor joining another political party.

Such a move would have raised questions about Congress’ ability to accommodate dissenting voices in a democratic setup.

The party could also not afford a prolonged public spat among senior leaders, which would have reinforced the narrative of internal disunity.

Taking into consideration Tharoor’s strong personal brand and cross-party appeal, and credibility, the leadership realised that marginalising him risked alienating urban, English-speaking, middle-class voters the Congress was trying to win back.

As Kerala remains one of Congress’ few remaining strongholds, any open confrontation involving Tharoor was seen as damaging the party’s prospects.

Moreover, amid criticism that dissenting voices are being sidelined, accommodating Tharoor helps Rahul project openness to internal debate and alternative views within the party. The high command also realised that the incident involving the perceived slight of Tharoor had created a favourable sentiment for the Thiruvananthapuram MP, making reconciliation easier.

On Tharoor’s part, as it occupies a centrist position in politics, the Congress offers flexibility and a place more comfortable than any other political party. Having long brushed aside any idea of shifting to the saffron fold, his first option was always to continue in the party.