Kerala bets on tax push, GST reforms to shore up revenue, steady finances

KOCHI: The Kerala government is banking heavily on higher tax collections to steady its finances over the next three years, projecting State’s Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) to grow by over 12% annually during the medium-term period.

The growth is expected to be driven by administrative reforms, tighter compliance and technology-driven enforcement under the GST regime.

The Medium Term Fiscal Policy and Strategy Statement for 2026–27 to 2028–29, tabled in the assembly, makes it clear that revenue-led consolidation will be the cornerstone of the state’s fiscal strategy, even as pressures mount from shrinking central transfers and rising committed expenditure.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the state’s economy was expected to maintain growth momentum, with Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimated to expand by 14.15% in 2026–27.

“The priority is on enhancing growth-generating capital expenditure without compromising social welfare spending, while maintaining fiscal consolidation. Kerala is on the path of fiscal consolidation,” he said. He added that the state firmly believed consolidation should be achieved through revenue augmentation and expenditure efficiency, not expenditure cuts.

The policy document notes that the SOTR to GSDP ratio has remained stable around 6%, underscoring what the government describes as consistent revenue mobilisation. The share of state’s own revenue in total receipts has steadily improved, rising from 65.61% in 2022–23 to nearly 75% in 2024–25. State’s Own Tax Revenue alone now accounts for over 61% of total receipts.

At the same time, the government is factoring in higher central transfers. The share of central taxes is projected to rise by 53.8%, anticipating increased devolution following the 16th Finance Commission. Grants-in-aid are also estimated at a higher level than the revised estimate for 2025–26, mainly on expectations of a higher Revenue Deficit grant.