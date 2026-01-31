Kerala Budget 2026–27: Fiscal realism with an eye on the future

Budgets are rarely neutral policy statements; they are framed, debated, and evaluated through ideological, economic, and political lenses. The nature and intensity of criticism they invite depend not only on the prevailing economic context but also on the political moment in which they are presented.
In an election year, this political dimension becomes especially pronounced, as governments attempt to reconcile fiscal discipline with social reassurance.
Against this backdrop, and in the context of severely constrained fiscal space arising from strained Centre–State relations, the central question is how far the Kerala Budget 2026–27 succeeds in sustaining a credible development paradigm for future generations. Does it respond to immediate social pressures without undermining long-term fiscal and developmental sustainability, or does it trade strategic priorities for short-term political considerations?
Long-lasting Initiatives: Critical Minerals
The most striking future-oriented initiative in the Budget is the proposal to establish a Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Corridor, linking Vizhinjam Port, Chavara, and Kochi. With an estimated investment potential of Rs 42,000 crore—out of a total Budget size of Rs 2.54 lakh crore—this initiative represents a decisive commitment to Kerala’s long-term economic transformation.
The corridor aims to position Kerala as a national hub for permanent magnet manufacturing and value-added rare earth processing. This is of strategic importance in a world where demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, defence equipment, and advanced electronics is rising rapidly. Inputs such as neodymium and dysprosium, essential for permanent magnets, are expected to witness sustained growth in global demand.
Complementing this is the allocation of Rs 100 crore for a Rare Earth Critical Minerals Mission, involving Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML), KELTRON, and the Nonferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC).
The emphasis on research and development, advanced processing, and technology integration makes this initiative particularly significant. It builds on Kerala’s long-standing efforts to evolve into a knowledge-driven economy and marks one of the earliest attempts in India to explicitly link
industrial policy with an R&D-oriented budget framework. Crucially, this initiative is aligned with the national Critical Minerals Mission, ensuring policy coherence between the State and the Centre. Even in an election year, the choice to prioritise a long-gestation industrial investment over short-term populism underscores the Budget’s forward-looking character.
Global School
Anchoring Kerala’s ambition to become a developed, knowledge-driven society by 2031, the Budget proposes the establishment of a Global School as a strategic response to persistent gaps in higher education, skills, and employability.
With nearly 2.5 lakh Keralite students studying abroad and an estimated annual outflow of about Rs 8,000 crore for higher education and skill training outside the State, the initiative seeks to bring global-quality learning opportunities within Kerala.
The proposed Global School will focus on cutting-edge areas, with particular emphasis on techno-economics, future technologies, and advanced vocational and skill training aligned with evolving global labour-market needs.
Conceived as a complementary pillar to recent higher education reforms, including the opening up of the sector to private and international participation, it aims to curb student migration, retain talent, and conserve financial resources while strengthening Kerala’s position in the global knowledge economy.
By integrating modern technologies, industry-linked training, and future-oriented curricula, the Global School is expected to reduce skill mismatches and improve employment outcomes, including access to national and international job markets through digital and remote work.
The Budget earmarks Rs 10 crore as the State’s share for initiating the project, signalling a focused investment in converting brain drain into brain gain and positioning Kerala as a hub for education, skills, and innovation in the Global South.
Elderly Budget: Kerala a Destination for Graceful Ageing
Kerala is responding to rapid population ageing with a forward-looking strategy that transforms a demographic challenge into a development opportunity.
Building on its strong health and social care foundations, the State seeks to position itself as a global destination for healthy, active, and dignified ageing.
Recognising the diversity of elderly care needs, the Government envisages a comprehensive care-economy ecosystem covering healthcare, wellness, assisted and independent living, recreation, and community-based services, developed in partnership with social organisations and the private sector, and capable of generating large-scale employment.
In this context, distinctive feature of the Budget is the fiscal mainstreaming of ageing through a Consolidated Elderly Budget of Rs 46,236 crore, nearly one-fifth of total expenditure.
With the old-age dependency ratio projected to approach 30 per cent and the Reserve Bank of India classifying Kerala as an ageing State, this allocation reflects a realistic acknowledgement of a structural demographic shift and its potential for the state.
This elderly-focused fiscal framework is reinforced by a set of women-centric initiatives aimed at increasing female labour force participation—an economic necessity in an ageing society.
Gender budgeting allocations stand at Rs 5,587 crore, including enhanced honorariums for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, the expansion of ‘Work Near Home’ centres, and investments in skill development at the panchayat level.
In Kerala’s context, raising female workforce participation is not merely a social objective but a critical requirement for long- term fiscal sustainability.
Fiscal Management with Prudence
The Budget reflects a cautious and largely prudent approach to fiscal management in a highly constrained environment.
Expenditure pressures in Kerala are structural rather than cyclical, driven by demographic change, social sector commitments, and development needs.
Average annual expenditure during the current government stands at Rs 1,69,547 crore, rising from Rs 1,73,808 crore in 2024–25 to a budgeted Rs 2.40 lakh crore in 2026–27—an increase of nearly 20 per cent. While revenue expenditure continues to dominate, a notable feature is the effort to safeguard investment-oriented spending.
When development funds devolved to local bodies are included, effective capital expenditure rises to Rs 30,961 crore, indicating a conscious attempt to preserve growth-enhancing outlays despite fiscal stress.
On deficits and debt, the Budget signals calibrated restraint. The revenue deficit for 2026–27 is estimated at Rs 34,586 crore, marginally lower than the revised estimate for the previous year.
The fiscal deficit is projected at Rs 55,419 crore, equivalent to about 3.8 per cent of GSDP—slightly above the FRBM norm but not excessive or unsustainable.
More importantly, Kerala’s debt-to-GSDP ratio has declined steadily from 38.47 per cent in 2021 to 33.44 per cent in 2026–27, reflecting disciplined borrowing and avoidance of debt-financed recurring expenditure.
However, the revenue side remains the principal area of uncertainty. Revenue receipts are budgeted at Rs 1,82,972 crore, nearly 20 per cent higher than the previous year, premised largely on optimistic expectations of higher devolution and grants following the 16th Finance Commission. Given past experience, this assumption carries significant risk, underscoring the continuing fragility of State finances in an era of strained and uncertain fiscal federalism.
Taken as a whole, the Kerala Budget 2026–27 demonstrates a rare ability to blend political sensitivity with economic realism.
It addresses immediate social needs in an election year while simultaneously committing resources to long-term structural transformation. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal has succeeded in crafting a Budget that acknowledges constraints, manages risks, and still dares to invest in the future. In doing so, the Budget does not promise easy solutions. Instead, it offers a realistic roadmap for navigating Kerala’s demographic and fiscal challenges—making it one of the more credible and forward-looking State budgets in recent years.
(The writer is the director of Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation, Thiruvananthapuram)