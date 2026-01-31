Kerala’s RRTS plan fuels confusion amid Centre’s high speed rail push
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s nod for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and subsequent budget allocation, on the heels of the Centre’s move to set up a high-speed rail corridor, has stirred up confusion over whether both projects are similar in nature.
While many feel that the state was making a strategic move by proposing the 583km-long RRTS and earmarking Rs 100 crore for the same, officials confirmed that there is more to it than meets the eye.
Besides being different in terms of structure and feasibility, the two projects will also come under different ministries.
Contrary to speculation, the RRTS proposal was not an abrupt move by the LDF government. Rather, it is a well thought-out project, initiated almost six-seven months ago, after it became evident that the Union railway ministry was not keen on the SilverLine proposal.
“The state chose the RRTS as a feasible step as the railway ministry was not keen on SilverLine. When the chief minister and Kerala’s pointman in Delhi K V Thomas met the railway minister about a year ago, they sought approval for at least the proposal put forth by E Sreedharan. However it didn’t materialise,” an official said.
Notably, there are structural differences between the high-speed rail corridor proposed by ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan and the state’s RRTS proposal.
While the high-speed project comes under the railway ministry and will be governed by the Railway Act, RRTS comes under the ministry of housing and urban affairs and will fall under the Metro Act.
The state opted for RRTS so that it can be executed by an agency like the NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation), which is behind the successful implementation of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.
Since K-Rail Corporation comes under the railways, it cannot be the implementing agency. The government would most likely float an SPV for the same.
While the high-speed rail corridor proposes to be a stand-alone project, RRTS can be linked with Kochi Metro as well as the proposed Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode metro projects, making it a metro network that spans the breadth of the state.
Experts, however, point out that the proposal to extend it beyond the state to places like Coimbatore and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Mangaluru in Karanataka may not be feasible.
On the other hand, there are some key similarities between the projects in terms of implementation. Both are proposed to run on standard gauge, in dedicated corridors, and comprise largely of viaducts -- thereby limiting the need for land acquisition.
The funding will also be on similar lines. While Sreedharan’s high-speed rail trains are expected to have a top speed of 200 km/hr, RRTS proposes an operational speed of 160-180 km/hr.
Moreover RRTS would be able to use Namo Bharat trains that are readily available in the country. The actual number of stops can be decided later, in keeping with the final design and alignment.
The high-speed corridor will comprise a single phase and be implemented at a cost of around `1 lakh crore. The RRTS, going by existing models, will be a joint venture backed by the state and Centre, through loans. RRTS is proposed to be implemented in four phases:
Travancore Line from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, Malabar Line from Thrissur to Kozhikode, Kannur Line from Kozhikode to Kannur, and finally Kasaragod Line from Kannur to Kasaragod.
The state had forwarded the RRTS proposal when the Union urban minister visited Kochi for the Urban Conclave. The minister had reportedly responded positively at the time. A detailed project report will now be submitted for approval.