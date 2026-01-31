Kerala’s RRTS plan fuels confusion amid Centre’s high speed rail push

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s nod for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and subsequent budget allocation, on the heels of the Centre’s move to set up a high-speed rail corridor, has stirred up confusion over whether both projects are similar in nature.

While many feel that the state was making a strategic move by proposing the 583km-long RRTS and earmarking Rs 100 crore for the same, officials confirmed that there is more to it than meets the eye.

Besides being different in terms of structure and feasibility, the two projects will also come under different ministries.

Contrary to speculation, the RRTS proposal was not an abrupt move by the LDF government. Rather, it is a well thought-out project, initiated almost six-seven months ago, after it became evident that the Union railway ministry was not keen on the SilverLine proposal.

“The state chose the RRTS as a feasible step as the railway ministry was not keen on SilverLine. When the chief minister and Kerala’s pointman in Delhi K V Thomas met the railway minister about a year ago, they sought approval for at least the proposal put forth by E Sreedharan. However it didn’t materialise,” an official said.

Notably, there are structural differences between the high-speed rail corridor proposed by ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan and the state’s RRTS proposal.

While the high-speed project comes under the railway ministry and will be governed by the Railway Act, RRTS comes under the ministry of housing and urban affairs and will fall under the Metro Act.

The state opted for RRTS so that it can be executed by an agency like the NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation), which is behind the successful implementation of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.