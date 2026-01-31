Polestar Maritime orders two battery-electric green tugs from Cochin Shipyard

KOCHI: Mumbai-headquartered Polestar Maritime Limited has placed an order for two 60-ton bollard pull battery-electric green tugs with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India’s leading shipyard.

Polestar Maritime is a major player in harbour tugs, coastal towing and marine services at ports. The two green tugs will be deployed at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority under the Government of India’s Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP). Polestar Maritime emerged as the successful bidder for chartering the two battery-electric tugs under the programme.

The vessels will be built to the design of Robert Allan Limited, a global leader in harbour tug design. CSL and its subsidiary Udupi CSL have introduced Robert Allan tug designs in India in line with the Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) notified by the Government of India to promote the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, the press release said.