RRTS not a high-speed rail project: E Sreedharan

KOCHI: With the state budget on Thursday earmarking `100 crore for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), it gave rise to confusion over whether the allocation was for the same rail project recently proposed by E Sreedharan. However, the ‘Metro Man’ has clarified that the two are individual projects that have nothing to do with each other.

Speaking to TNIE, Sreedharan said the RRTS cannot be termed a high-speed rail project. “It will be similar to the suburban trains operated in Mumbai. The average speed of trains will be between 60-65 km/h. The reason? There will be stations every five kilometres,” he said.

The detailed project report that he is preparing on the directive of the Union railway ministry is for a different project, said Sreedharan. “The high-speed rail project will have trains with a top speed of 200 km/h, and an average commercial speed of 135 km/h.

The stations have been designed to be 20-25km apart. That is not possible in the case of an RRTS. Acceleration, deceleration, and application of breaks all affect a train’s speed,” he said. “Can you fathom an RRTS from Mumbai to Chennai?” he asked. “RRTS is not high-speed rail.”