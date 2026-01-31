Thirunavaya Mahamagham showcases Kerala’s inclusive Hindu heritage

MALAPPURAM: The Thirunavaya Mahamagha Mahotsavam, which continues to draw a large number of devotees, stands as a profound spiritual confluence of Kerala’s diverse Hindu traditions.

Far from being limited to Brahmanical ritual practices alone, the Mahamagham reflects the deep-rooted Dravidian spiritual heritage of the land.

Devotees and spiritual practitioners from across communities -- including Kattunayakan and Paniya tribes, Vishwakarma community, Brahmin traditions, and Naga sanyasis -- come together in what is regarded as one of Kerala’s most sacred Hindu congregations.

On Friday, a rare Devi puja was performed by Vellaga Amma of the Kattunayakan tribal community.

The ancient ritual is founded on the sacred belief that when the divine energy of the Goddess is awakened within devotees, it nurtures sacred art forms and guides practitioners towards spiritual fulfilment.

Through ritual movement and devotion, devotees either attain unity with the deity or invite the Goddess to manifest within them, experiencing an intense and transformative spiritual connection. This sacred practice has been preserved and passed down through generations.

On Thursday, the ritual stage on the banks of the Bharathapuzha witnessed the ‘Muthanum Muthikkum Pooja’, a traditional and spiritually significant Dravidian ritual of the Paniya community.

Performed to honour the deities of agriculture, the ritual seeks prosperity, abundance, and harmony in farming life. Deeply rooted in Kerala’s indigenous worship traditions, it invokes blessings for virtuous progeny. The ritual was conducted under the guidance of Acharyan Paraykal Pradeep Paniya.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Kalari Aksharakkal Pooja was performed by kalari master Vinod Gurukkal, invoking blessings on knowledge, discipline and the martial arts tradition of Kerala.

The observances continued on Friday with the Vishwakarma Pooja, honouring the divine spirit of labour, craftsmanship, and creation.