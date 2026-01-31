Thirunavaya Mahamagham showcases Kerala’s inclusive Hindu heritage

MALAPPURAM: The Thirunavaya Mahamagha Mahotsavam, which continues to draw a large number of devotees, stands as a profound spiritual confluence of Kerala’s diverse Hindu traditions.
Far from being limited to Brahmanical ritual practices alone, the Mahamagham reflects the deep-rooted Dravidian spiritual heritage of the land.
Devotees and spiritual practitioners from across communities -- including Kattunayakan and Paniya tribes, Vishwakarma community, Brahmin traditions, and Naga sanyasis -- come together in what is regarded as one of Kerala’s most sacred Hindu congregations.
On Friday, a rare Devi puja was performed by Vellaga Amma of the Kattunayakan tribal community.
The ancient ritual is founded on the sacred belief that when the divine energy of the Goddess is awakened within devotees, it nurtures sacred art forms and guides practitioners towards spiritual fulfilment.
Through ritual movement and devotion, devotees either attain unity with the deity or invite the Goddess to manifest within them, experiencing an intense and transformative spiritual connection. This sacred practice has been preserved and passed down through generations.
On Thursday, the ritual stage on the banks of the Bharathapuzha witnessed the ‘Muthanum Muthikkum Pooja’, a traditional and spiritually significant Dravidian ritual of the Paniya community.
Performed to honour the deities of agriculture, the ritual seeks prosperity, abundance, and harmony in farming life. Deeply rooted in Kerala’s indigenous worship traditions, it invokes blessings for virtuous progeny. The ritual was conducted under the guidance of Acharyan Paraykal Pradeep Paniya.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Kalari Aksharakkal Pooja was performed by kalari master Vinod Gurukkal, invoking blessings on knowledge, discipline and the martial arts tradition of Kerala.
The observances continued on Friday with the Vishwakarma Pooja, honouring the divine spirit of labour, craftsmanship, and creation.
Earlier in the week, the Chathan Pooja -- an ancient and uniquely Keralite form of worship -- was conducted with traditional sanctity under the leadership of Acharyan Kattumadam Praveen Namboothiripad. Naga sanyasis from Kashi and Varanasi are expected to grace the concluding days of the Mahamagham on February 2 and 3.
The organisers emphasised that every ritual at the Mahamagham has been thoughtfully planned to uphold the unity, inclusiveness, and spiritual diversity of Hindu tradition. “Our land is home to countless communities, each with its own revered modes of worship.
Our humble effort is to bring all Hindu devotees -- irrespective of caste or creed -- under one sacred and compassionate spiritual canopy,” said Mahamagham pooja and rituals coordinator Abhinava Balanandhabhairava.
He observed that most devotees are only familiar with commonly practised rituals such as Ganapathi Homam or Pushpanjali.
“However, every community has its own time-honoured spiritual expressions. At the Mahamagham, we are blessed to witness the Muthanum Muthikkum Pooja of the Paniya community, the Chathan Pooja, the Devi puja of the Kattunayakan community, Vishwakarma rituals, and many more. The Mahamagham is not a sacred observance belonging to any single group. Every community and every tradition is honoured with equal reverence. I personally invited both Vellaga Amma and the Namboothiri priests, affirming that all stand equal before the divine,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Mahamagha Mahotsavam on Friday was further sanctified by the presence of senior monks from the Shankara mathas of Kerala. Vasudevananda Brahmanandabhuti, Mooppil Swami of Thrissur Thekke Matha; Sachidananda Bharathi, Mooppil Swami of Kasaragod Idaneer Matha; Achyuta Bharathi, Mooppil Swami of Thrissur Naduvil Matha; Narayana Brahmananda Theertha, Mooppil Swami of Thanur Thrikkaikattu Matha; and Parthasarathy Bharathi of Ilamura Matha offered special poojas. Earlier in the day, Thrissur MP and BJP leader Suresh Gopi also paid a visit to the Mahotsavam.