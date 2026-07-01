'Pro Sangh approach': Row over Kerala election commissioner’s appointment deepens rift in Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The row over the appointment of the new State Election Commissioner has taken a political and ideological turn, with the opposition LDF intensifying its attack on the V D Satheesan government over its alleged soft stance towards the Sangh Parivar. The LDF, which has been targeting the government over its support to the PM SHRI scheme, has now sought to link the appointment controversy to its broader charge that the government is accommodating the Sangh Parivar.

The opposition has drawn strength from the public opposition of KPCC general secretary P M Niyas to the appointment of N Seshadrinathan as the State Election Commissioner. CPM state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the appointment is yet another example of the government’s pro-Sangh Parivar approach. LDF leaders believe that criticism from within the Congress lends greater credibility to their campaign, particularly among the Muslim minority.

Meanwhile, further deepening the unease within the Congress over the appointment, Niyas has sought the intervention of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, urging him to ensure that the cabinet decision to appoint Seshadrinathan is withdrawn. He has also written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking the party leadership’s intervention.

On Tuesday, Niyas, who had publicly opposed the appointment of Seshadrinathan as the State Election Commissioner, met Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. “Chennithala told me that the proposal was placed before the cabinet as an out-of-agenda item and that he, therefore, could not verify the facts,” Niyas told TNIE.

Niyas reiterated that the cabinet decision should be withdrawn and said he would continue his campaign against the appointment.

Apart from Minister K M Shaji, no other minister has publicly defended the chief minister over the issue.