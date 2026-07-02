Shwetha Menon says she remains AMMA president; challenges legitimacy of ad hoc committee

KOCHI: In a dramatic twist in the ongoing crisis within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), actor Shwetha Menon on Thursday declared that she continues to be the organisation's president, challenging the legitimacy of the ad hoc committee constituted after the annual general body meeting on June 21.

In a lengthy statement posted on social media, Shwetha said she had remained silent "for the sake of AMMA" but could no longer do so while her reputation was being "targeted and tarnished." She maintained that neither she nor her executive committee had abandoned the organisation.

"As per AMMA's bylaws, there can only be one committee, and that is our committee, which should continue until the next election is conducted and a new committee is formed," she said, adding that any ad hoc committee claiming authority was "illegitimate" and was misleading AMMA members.

The statement marks a reversal from the events of June 21, when Shwetha Menon and the 17-member executive committee led by her resigned following heated exchanges at AMMA's annual general body meeting.

The marathon meeting witnessed sharp disagreements over the adoption of the annual report and statement of accounts, exposing simmering factional tensions within the actors' body.

Shwetha now claims that a group of 10-15 members attended the meeting with a "pre-planned agenda" to force the executive committee's resignation.