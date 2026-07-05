‘Vizhinjam and Vallarpadam can complement each other’

Who deserves credit for Vizhinjam becoming a reality?

The greatest credit should go to former chief minister Oommen Chandy. When there were no bidders, he took the political risk of persuading Gautam Adani to invest. At the time, he even faced corruption allegations over the decision. He asked me to write an article explaining why developing a transshipment port was a risky venture and why attracting an investor itself was difficult. Had he not taken that initiative, I believe Vizhinjam would still have remained on paper.

Didn’t later governments also contribute?

Yes. Because they knew that things are taking shape in a different way. I am free from all political affiliations. But when the port was inaugurated no mention was made of the man who took the initiative to develop it.

But his name was mentioned?

Yes. Karan Adani mentioned his name. That is our politics. When you find that someone is on the opposite side of the political spectrum, we look at him as an enemy. But if he has done something for the country and for state, should we not at least remember him with gratitude? That is the unfortunate thing that I find in Kerala.

How did you get into ports management?

I was born and brought up in Njarakkal in Vypeen. At that time, bus services were not there. So we used to come by boat. At that time, the boat used to pass by Mattancherry, near Ernakulam wharf. I used to see ships lined up there. I genuinely felt that if I get an opportunity to work in a port, I would be able to interact with people from different countries. After my education, I found an advertisement and I applied. At the age of 25, I became an officer with Cochin Port Trust.

What happens after Vizhinjam’s 40-year concession period ends?

By then, India’s port sector will be far more advanced. The government will continue to own and regulate the infrastructure, while the private sector is likely to play the leading role in port development and operations.