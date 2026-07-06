CorroHealth layoffs: Amid assurances of resolution, calls to counter 'false' narrative

KOCHI: The mass layoff by US-based medical analytics and coding firm CorroHealth has taken the IT and industry sectors in Kerala by surprise. Tech executives expressed concern over the impact the development will have on the pro-industry image Kerala has painstakingly built over the years. However, the IT department assured that all steps will be taken to ensure that the matter is resolved amicably.

“If the company is making the argument that operations in Kerala are being wound up because of unviable business conditions, we will counter it with the statistics and reports,” a top official with the department said.

Sharing the assertion that the numbers tell a different story, V K Mathews, executive chairman of GTech (Group of Technology Companies) and founder and executive chairman of IBS Software, said,

“Contrary to the company’s claim, which comes against the backdrop of its decision to move to Hyderabad, Kerala is the only state in the country that provides IT companies with good infrastructure at an affordable rate.

The immense talent pool is a big attraction, and these factors have been playing a big role in companies choosing to set up global capability centres (GCC) in the state.” The IT official concurred. “It’s not just infrastructure. Even spends on salary are low here compared to other IT hubs in the country. So, how does the state become unviable?”