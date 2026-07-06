Not in such a 'pathetic state' to buy candidates from film industry: Kerala BJP leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: The BJP on Sunday responded to the controversy surrounding the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and allegations that its president, Shwetha Menon, accepted Rs 2 crore from the party to provide candidates for elections, saying members of the film industry should refrain from making such remarks.

Rejecting the allegation, BJP state general secretary S Suresh said the party was not in such a “pathetic state” that it had to purchase candidates from the film industry.

“Shwetha Menon is a nationalist and an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But she did not become AMMA president because of this. She was elected by respected members of the Malayalam film industry,” Suresh told reporters at the party headquarters here.

He said several actors, including Union minister Suresh Gopi, had joined BJP because of their nationalist outlook and support for the party’s ideology. Allegations of “glittering offers” made by some actors and sections of the media with vested interests were an insult to film personalities, he added.

Suresh also dismissed suggestions that the BJP was trying to influence AMMA. “When actor Innocent, who was a CPM Lok Sabha MP, headed AMMA, we did not claim that the Left had taken over the organisation. Likewise, we did not allege Congress control when MLA Ramesh Pisharody became chairman of its ad hoc committee,” he said.