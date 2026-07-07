Three killed, five missing as major landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site

At least three people were killed while another five are missing after a major landslide struck a tunnel road project site at Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is underway.

In a statement, the district administration said a total of 18 persons were affected by the disaster. Of them, three were killed, 10 are undergoing treatment at Meppadi WIMS Hospital, and the search is on for five others who are still missing.

Officials said those living in nearby areas were being evacuated.

A senior government official told reporters that there were no workers at the site and that those feared trapped under the mud were engineers and security staff.

"If work had been going on there, it would have been a bigger tragedy," she said.

A private bus reportedly used to ferry workers, which was parked at the site, was pushed into the nearby river by the landslide and was lying half-submerged as water flowed through it.

Sniffer dogs of the state police have been deployed at the site to trace those trapped under the thick mud, the statement said.

It also said facilities had been made available at the Mundakkai Forest Station and the Chooralmala church hall to shift locals, including members of tribal communities, stranded on both sides of the bridge.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the disaster was caused by the negligence of the contractors who failed to remove the huge quantity of mud accumulated near the construction site, despite warnings from the district administration and the Public Works Department.