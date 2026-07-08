Wayanad landslide: Heavy rain, huge pile-up of debris aggravated disaster, say experts

KOCHI: Heavy rain that has been pounding Wayanad region and the huge mass of debris removed from the under construction twin tunnel road aggravated the disaster, say experts. The state-level environmental impact appraisal committee had directed the company executing the project to stop construction during heavy rain. Though the area was receiving heavy rainfall for the past two days, the work was not stopped.

Former scientist of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies John Mathai, who was the team leader of the expert panel that studied the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide said the earth in Kalladi region is loose.

“I had visited the construction area in May, 2026 and the mouth of the tunnel was found strengthened with concrete. I feel the heavy flow of water and huge mass of excavated earth might have aggravated the disaster.

The soil in the area is very loose and I found many cuttings on the Meppadi - Chooralmala road which was being widened. The area received 22.6 mm rainfall during the past 22 hours which could be one reason,” he said.