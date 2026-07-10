Kerala HC orders immediate ex gratia for July 7 Wayanad landslide victims; State blames contractor

KOCHI: The Kerala government on Friday blamed the contractor for the July 7 landslide at Kalladi in Wayanad in a report submitted before the High Court.

The High Court directed the State to ensure the immediate disbursal of ex gratia compensation to the victims and bear the hospitalisation and treatment expenses of the injured until their discharge.

A Division Bench of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Preetha AK issued the directions while considering the suo motu proceedings initiated in the aftermath of the devastating Wayanad landslides of 2024.

The Bench directed the authorities to hand over the bodies of the deceased to their families without delay to enable them to perform the last rites.

During the hearing, the court sought details of the casualties and was informed by the State that six persons had died in the incident. Officials also told the court that the bodies were being prepared for transportation to their native places after post-mortem examinations.

About those injured in the landslide, the court directed that hospitals should not insist on any payment from the victims or their families until they are discharged.

It observed that the State should initially bear the expenses towards ex gratia compensation, treatment and hospitalisation, and that these costs would be treated as a charge on the project. The question of recovery will be decided later.