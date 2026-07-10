Wayanad landslide toll rises to seven; one person still missing

The death toll in Wayanad landslide rose to seven on Friday after rescue teams recovered one more body from the disaster site, while one person remained missing, district officials said.

Officials said the two people unaccounted for until Friday morning were Rakesh Guchait, a surveyor from West Bengal, and Vikram Rana, a construction manager from Himachal Pradesh. The identity of the body recovered from near a river is yet to be confirmed.

With the latest recovery, only one person remains missing.

Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Fire and Rescue Services, and the police resumed search operations early on Friday, the fourth day since the landslide. Heavy earthmoving equipment was deployed to remove mud and debris.

Six bodies had been recovered from the site till Thursday.

The landslide struck on July 7 at the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project site, which is being developed to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

(With inputs from PTI)