Wayanad landslide search enters fourth day as two remain missing

Despite rain hampering efforts, rescue teams continued search operations on Friday for two people still missing in the Wayanad landslide that claimed six lives.

Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, fire force officials, and police officers began search operations early in the morning on the fourth day since the disaster, using heavy earthmovers to clear the mud.

The two persons still missing are Rakesh Guchait, a surveyor from West Bengal, and Vikram Rana, a construction manager from Himachal Pradesh.

Till Thursday, six bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide.

A landslide occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil Meppadi tunnel project, which is intended to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan had said on Wednesday that the search operations would be given priority.

(With inputs from PTI)