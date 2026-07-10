Kerala HC withdraws protection granted to Viral Kumbh Mela star Monalisa as she remains 'untraceable'

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday vacated its interim order granting police protection to the viral Kumbh Mela woman Monalisa in relation to the interfaith marriage row after the State informed the court that police were unable to trace or contact her using the details provided in the petition.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order after the Government Pleader submitted that repeated attempts by the police to locate the petitioner had failed as the contact number and address furnished were not effective.

The Government Pleader also told the court that this had become a recurring pattern, claiming that on previous occasions, too, police were unable to contact Monalisa despite court orders directing protection.

The Government Pleader pointed out the practical difficulty in implementing the court's directions when the petitioner could not be traced.