Kerala HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Kumbh Mela fame Monalisa's husband in kidnapping case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Farman Khan, the husband of Kumbh Mela fame Monalisa Bhosle, seeking an extension of time to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court for anticipatory bail in a kidnapping case registered on the complaint of Monalisa's father.

While disposing of the transit anticipatory bail plea filed by Monalisa and Farman earlier, the Kerala High Court had permitted Farman to approach the jurisdictional court in Madhya Pradesh for anticipatory bail within one month.

In the latest petition, Farman sought an extension of one more month, stating that the couple was facing a grave threat to their lives.

Opposing the plea, Advocate Sajith Kumar V, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh Police, submitted that Farman's anticipatory bail application has dismissed by a Special Court in Madhya Pradesh on July 1.

While dismissing the plea, Justice Kauser Edappagath said that the Kerala High Court lacked jurisdiction to continue extending the order in the transit anticipatory bail.